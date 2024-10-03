Diwali mela set to illuminate Labasa for the first time

People in the Northern Division will embrace themselves in the celebration of Diwali, as for the first time, a Diwali mela will be organized in Labasa.

Tuatua Gayari Sita Ram Mandali Ram Leela group head, Vinesh Nand, says that they are thankful to Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM for organizing this event for the people of the North.

He says the Mela will provide an opportunity for educational outreach, where participants can learn about the significance of Diwali, its history, and its cultural practices.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the three-day event will consist of various activities, including a rangoli competition, a sweets competition, a character parade, Ram Leela, and Bollywood and cultural items.

“So, I would like to tell all the people of Vanua Levu that you should come to this first-ever Diwali fair. Make it a memory and one of a kind, which is going to be a Diwali fair.”

Nand says organizing the first-ever Diwali mela in Vanua Levu is not only a celebration of the festival but also an investment in community building, cultural appreciation, and economic growth.

It holds the potential to become a cherished event that enriches the lives of all residents, fostering unity and understanding in a diverse society.

It will be a three-day event held from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar Complex in Labasa.