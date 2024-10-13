Ditoka highlights the need for system upgrades

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says there is a need to enhance early warning systems amid limited monitoring capacity, insufficient tsunami tide gauge locations, and delays in disseminating warnings.

Ditoka says amid climate change, creating early warning systems and catastrophe management now requires more open data and shared systems.

He also highlights the need to boost broadband connectivity and fight false information regarding disasters.

The Minister stresses the importance of conducting thorough risk assessments to identify and understand various hazards, including cyclones, floods, tsunamis, and earthquakes.

“At the moment we are working on continuing the early warning system for Tsunamis. But we are also looking at how we can implement mobile applications for early warning. For some international partners. To see how that can be on boarded into our systems.”

Ditoka also highlights the need for empowering local communities to take an active role in early warning systems by establishing community-based monitoring and response mechanisms.

He also reveals plans to develop and implement evacuation plans and drills in collaboration with local communities.