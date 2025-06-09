Digital training powers pineapple export

Digital mapping training for agriculture officers has resulted in new pineapple exports to New Zealand.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry is improving frontline support through practical technology training.

Last year, officers from the Land Resources Planning Division trained staff in Ba Province. The sessions were held in Tavua, Ba, Lautoka and Nadi. Officers learned to use Survey123 and ArcGIS for farm data collection.

The training led to a detailed pineapple survey. The survey supported the shipment of locally grown pineapples to New Zealand. The export created new income opportunities for farmers.

Last week, the ministry completed Basic GIS and Survey123 training in Tailevu Province. The course strengthened digital mapping and reporting skills. Officers can now better track crop production and farm activity.

The ministry says better data will improve planning and boost output. It says farmers will gain stronger access to local and overseas markets.

Training will continue in other divisions across Fiji.

