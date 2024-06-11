Digital strategy to boost cyber defenses

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/facebook]

Fiji is developing a National Digital Strategy that will focus on cyber security and data protection.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says his Ministry is working with the International Telecommunications Union, a UN body specializing in information and communications technology.

Kamikamica highlights that the government is laying the groundwork to safeguard Fiji from growing cyber threats.

“We are also working on building expertise for our workforce to combat sophisticated cyber threats, putting in place strategies and policy frameworks, and establishing our national computer emergency response teams.”

The Minister is urging Fijians to be careful with their passwords and other sensitive online information.

“There’s a lot more discussion now about things that I was mentioning in the speech, which were: don’t share your password; don’t use your date of birth as a password; don’t use your mother’s name or your father’s name as a password.”

Assistant Tourism Minister Alitia Bainivalu notes that cybercrime has increased with digitalization.

To tackle this issue, Fiji is adopting standards, policies and regulations that align with global best practices.