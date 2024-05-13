Sela a work in progress

[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

Rewa striker Josaia Sela is still a work in progress and yesterday he proved at the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti of what he’s capable of.

The 21 year old scored a double for the Delta Tigers in their 2-all draw with defending champions, Auckland City, in their first group A match yesterday.

Just four years ago many thought he would never play again when he broke his leg after colliding with then Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia in their Battle of the Giants semifinal clash.

Sevanaia is now Rewa’s goalkeeper while Sela is back to his best.

Coach Rodeck Singh says Sela is a special player.

“Definetly Josaia Sela was not a regular in the DPL but he’s got the capabilities to play teams like Auckland City that’s how it goes they trust me and I trust them and giving them opportunities is my job, and proving and taking opportunities is theirs, Josaia Sela just grabbed his opportunity and showed that he just scored against one of the top teams and one of the top goalkeepers in Oceania.”

Rewa take on Solomon Warriors at 1pm on Wednesday in their second group A match.

The Warriors lost yesterday to Hekari United 2-nil.