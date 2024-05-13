Emotional Farebrother win for coach Ranitu

Lautoka rugby coach Peniona Ranitu fired up his side on the weekend before playing Nadi in the Farebrother Challenge by sharing his experience from 21 years ago.

An emotional Ranitu who was there in 2003 when they last won the trophy before beating Nadi on Saturday says it’s been quite a journey for the Maroons.

He says returning to the Skipper Cup, finishing in the top five and winning the prestigious title in less than a year is quite an achievement for Lautoka.

Ranitu says only him and assistant coach Viliame Satala Junior have tasted Farebrother glory before the memorable win on the weekend as they were there as players in 2003.

“The last time we won it was in 2003 Bill was there my assistant and we were telling them how special it is to win such a prestigious trophy as Farebrother, they’ve come to realize and have a feel of what it is to win such a trophy.”

The Maroons defeated Nadi 16-10 at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.

Lautoka will host Suva this week as they defend the title for the first time in 21 years.