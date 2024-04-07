Densely populated areas to be prioritized: Ro Filipe

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, emphasizes that efforts to upgrade water pipes and aging infrastructure will be prioritized in densely populated areas, such as the Suva-Nausori corridor.

This comes as the Water Authority of Fiji has been facing continuous work disruption due to water bursts, noting its adverse effects on the authority’s operations and revenue.

Ro Filipe stresses that WAF will be taking proactive steps to address the water burst issue.

“As a matter of urgency, to be worked on in terms of the aging infrastructure, especially in our areas, such as the Suva- Nausori area with high populations.”

Ro Filipe states that the old water pipes are directly responsible for the substantial amount of damage.



WAF CEO Dr Amit Chanan

WAF CEO Dr Amit Chanan indicates that the renewal of assets will be given priority in the new water sector plan in order to address the problem.

“That will be about looking at all assets, identifying them critically where the targeted funding needs to go and replacing those.”

WAF remains dedicated to fulfilling its mandate of providing clean and safe drinking water to all Fijians, despite the challenges posed by aging infrastructure.