Denmark aims to strengthen diplomatic relations

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Denmark is determined to assist Fiji in climate change, renewable energy, and issues important to Small Island developing states.

This commitment was expressed by Holger K. Nielsen, Denmark’s Special Representative for the United Nations Security Council candidacy, during his meeting with Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Qereqeretabua, in her welcoming remarks during Nielsen’s inaugural visit, highlighted the potential for increased cooperation, particularly through initiatives like the Green Climate Fund.

She also emphasized the challenges that Small Island developing states like Fiji face due to climate change and the importance of concrete outcomes from the 2023 Conference of the Parties (COP28) for Fiji and the region.

Fiji looks forward to closer collaboration with Denmark to strengthen diplomatic relations and promote sustainable development.



Nielsen reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to supporting Fiji through initiatives like the Green Climate Fund accessibility, addressing loss and damage, and climate adaptation in the lead-up to and beyond COP28.

He commended Fiji’s leadership in global and regional matters such as climate change, economic sustainability, and regional unity.