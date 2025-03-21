Defence Ministry holds strategic planning forum

[Source: Ministry of Defence & Veteran's Affairs, Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs convened its Strategic Planning Forum this week, marking a pivotal moment in shaping Fiji’s national security, defense operations, and veteran affairs.

In his opening address, Minister Pio Tikoduadua stressed the critical need for proactive security governance, highlighting the diverse and complex threats facing Fiji.

He says these challenges range from transnational crime and border security issues to the increasingly significant impacts of climate change on national stability.

He emphasizes that security cannot be solely about enforcement; it is also about trust, stability, and resilience.

Tikoduadua affirms that the Ministry remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard Fiji and its people.

