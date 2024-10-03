Over 200 applications received for PM's Business Awards

[File Photo]

In response to an increase in applicants eager to participate in the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards, the application deadline has been extended by four days and will now close tomorrow.

With over 200 applications submitted so far, Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says businesses across Fiji are keen to highlight their achievements and contributions to the nation’s economic growth.

He states that the extension was granted to allow more applicants to submit their entries properly.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty [Source: Supplied]

Chetty says all categories have received applications, with a diverse range of businesses competing for recognition.

He adds that numerous reputable companies have showcased their capabilities and commitment to contributing to the nation.

New categories this year, including the Excellence in Employer Award, Excellence in Fisheries Award, Excellence in Forestry Award, and Excellence in Yasana (Provincial) Aspiration Award, have generated significant interest.

Chetty says this demonstrates a growing awareness of responsible business practices and a commitment to positively impacting our communities and environment.

The Prime Minister’s International Business Awards will recognize outstanding Fijian businesses that have significantly contributed to the nation through exemplary operations and leadership.

This year’s theme, Business Innovation and Sustainability, reflects the evolving landscape of business contributions.