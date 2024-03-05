Datec empowers women entrepreneurs

[ Source : Datec Fiji Pte Limited / Facebook]

Datec Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women and communities through skill enhancements by organizing a two-day Microsoft training.

The training which ends today attracted women entrepreneurs from various sectors and industries.

The initiative aims to equip these women with essential digital skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.

The training sessions are tailored to provide participants with valuable insights into leveraging technology for business growth, enhancing productivity, and staying competitive in their respective industries.

Datec Chief Executive Vinit Nand says the response to this training has been overwhelming.

Nand says by empowering women entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge, they are not only fostering economic growth but also creating opportunities for sustainable development.