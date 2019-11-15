Dance Fest Fiji ends on a high note

It was an electrifying atmosphere at the Dance Fest as nine dance groups came together showcasing different moves and steps.

The concert aimed at reviving the dance culture and promote creative arts and entertainment.

Wehi Fiji team leader Henry Steele says the Dance Fest was an opportune time for dancers to expose their talent.

“The atmosphere was absolutely electrifying we had people from different groups and companies that are here in Fiji so it was really great to see everyone in one space and it really gave us an opportunity to really share ideas and converse with one another”

Katherine Lapekas from Mauri Creative Arts said the same.

“It was a good one, we didn’t really have that many nerves but I think it was a good one overall I think we enjoyed ourselves”

Just like the tourism industry the pandemic has not spared the dance industry.

Steele says the lockdown was a time for the dancers to regroup and look for alternatives.

“What COVID really did was it really helped us to put a lot of things into perspective, when everything happened a lot of us just really went and used the time in quarantine and lockdown to think of ways we can earn money”

A number of workshops were also conducted as part of the Festival to educate young and aspiring dancers about the art and style of dancing.