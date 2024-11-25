Cybercriminals weaponize AI to outpace security measures

Cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to carry out phishing attacks, often impersonating executives says Chief Executive for Chillisoft Alex Teh.

Teh highlights that cybercriminals are using AI to send business emails on a large scale, to the point where the volume of attacks could outpace cybersecurity teams.

Currently, Mimecast and ESET are email security products that help detect and block AI-generated phishing attacks.

However, according to Teh as AI continues to advance, these threats have the potential to overwhelm cybersecurity teams.

“It’s an adversarial thing that I believe will be ongoing, and it’s important for the island of Fiji to invest in cybersecurity to combat these threats and attacks.”

Pointing out the power of AI, Teh says it can replicate realistic experiences that once required heavy investment, adding that tools like Sora and Pigeon are now facing Pacific Island nations.

While not discouraging the use of AI, he urges organizations and individuals to exercise caution and use it responsibly.

“Before organizations travel down the journey – the exciting journey of generative AI and cloud transformation – pauses should be made and careful thought should be done around securing the threat that is also generative AI.”

Highlighting that both cybercriminals and cybersecurity teams use AI for different purposes, he emphasized the opportunities as well as the risks associated with AI technology.