Cultural and traditional norms suppress issues

The existence of cultural and traditional norms often suppresses issues that affect children.

Fiji Council of Social Services’ Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says pressing issues such as the trafficking of humans and drugs still thrive in society as they are shielded by the taboo that exists in our culture and tradition.

Catanasiga says in various instances of such situations, the well-being of children would be overshadowed by the reputation of their communities.

“There have been cases brought up where perhaps the Head of the Mataqali says that we should resolve this internally. There are cases where, at least one of the cases, there is a repeat of the offence.”

Catanasiga says a lot of cultural and traditional beliefs are simply harmful patriarchal practices that have been implemented to maintain status quo in society.

She says culture and tradition must evolve, as children deserve to be nurtured in an environment free from exploitation in order to fulfill their potential.

FCOSS has called for the empowerment of people to recognize and report such issues, and has also demanded immediate action by the authorities.