Two arrested for alleged robbery

Prompt action by a Ba Police officer has resulted in the arrest of two men including a juvenile.
The two are among the three suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a 55-year-old man yesterday evening.
The victim was on his way home in Lautoka when the incident happened.
The officer managed to arrest one of them following a call for help by the victim.
The other one was arrested a few minutes later while the third one is still on the run.
The investigation continues.
