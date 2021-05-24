Home

Two arrested for alleged robbery

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 12:19 pm

Prompt action by a Ba Police officer has resulted in the arrest of two men including a juvenile.

The two are among the three suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a 55-year-old man yesterday evening.

The victim was on his way home in Lautoka when the incident happened.

The officer managed to arrest one of them following a call for help by the victim.

The other one was arrested a few minutes later while the third one is still on the run.

The investigation continues.

