Three charged for raping family member

More startling rape and sexual offence cases have been recorded by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month.

The ODPP statistics reveal a 38-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 39-year-old woman.

The first and second accused persons are charged with one count each of rape of their cousin while the third accused person who is the nephew of the victim was charged with three counts of rape.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape, abduction with intent to commit rape and defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The accused person was known to the victim’s family.



[File Photo]

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 13-year-old sister-in-law.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where four men were charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old while in another incident, a 48-year-old was charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Of the 18 people charged, one was a juvenile.

There were five incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.