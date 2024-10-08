Labasa man charged for scam

A man from Namara in Labasa has been charged by the Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage of $190 from a member of the public via a mobile money transfer app.

The accused is believed to be in his late 20s and allegedly committed the offence on the 24th of October last year.

Police say the investigation revealed the victim had received a Viber message from an imposter claiming to be a senior executive of a school she knew, requesting $190 to cater for an emergency.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim transferred the said amount and discovered the transaction was a scam only after the victim enquired the senior school executive about the money.

The accused has been charged and produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court.