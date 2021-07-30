Youths arrested for not wearing masks

Three youths were arrested at Davuilevu for not wearing a mask in public.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says they will be charged for failure to comply with orders.

Tudravu says they’ve started to arrest people who fail to wear masks in public places within containment areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The three were of fifteen people arrested in the last 24 hours for failing to comply with orders.

Tudravu says the Western and Southern Divisions recorded six arrests each while the Eastern Division recorded three reports.

Four public service vehicle drivers were arrested in Lautoka and one in Sigatoka for breaching the Ministry of Health’s 50 percent passenger capacity.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for loitering drunk during curfew hours along the Tavakubu Back Road in Lautoka while five out of the six arrests recorded in the Southern Division involved men who were found drunk in public during curfew hours.

Tudravu says the weekend usually marks a spike in arrests for social gatherings and curfew breaches.

He stresses that common sense must prevail if Fiji is to get itself out of the current situation adding that with the number of cases rising and deaths recorded, there are still some who are taking the situation lightly.

Tudravu is also encouraging people to stop dwelling on the past and what-ifs and work together because cooperation is key to success of the whole Government containment efforts.

He reiterates the Force will continue to issue advisories and they hope that those who are against current containment efforts will adopt a change of mindset because lives are at stake.