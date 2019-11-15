Home

40-year-old tenant charged for alleged rape

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 2, 2020 6:47 am

A 40-year-old man has been charged for allegedly raping his 55-year-old landlord in Labasa over the weekend.

The accused allegedly committed the offence after returning home on Saturday night when the victim was alone.

She relayed the incident to her neighbor the next day whereby a report was lodged at the Labasa Police Station.

