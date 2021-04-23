Screening clinics will pick up more cases: Dr Fong

Screening clinics have been set up all over Viti Levu as the Health Ministry works to pick up on any possible case of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they are not keeping activities in targeted areas but erupted the screening clinics immediately after detecting the first case.

Dr Fong says he would have been disappointed if there were no cases detected out of the screening clinics however, the two most recent cases were picked at these clinics.

He stresses that this means the clinics will start working with an expectation that more cases will be picked up as this is the nature of the exercise.