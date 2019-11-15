Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
82 yet to come forward says PM|University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor breaks confined areas, travels to Australia|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|14-month-old baby tested positive for COVID-19|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister thanks and encourages health workers|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Police charge man, report another to Facebook

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 23, 2020 4:23 pm
Fiji Police Force Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they will be producing in court the man who was taken into custody over the weekend for fake posts about COVID-19 on Facebook.

Fiji Police Force Commissioner Brigadier-General says they will be producing in court the man who was taken into custody over the weekend.

This was in relation to fake posts about COVID-19 on Facebook.

Bani Kawale was taken in for fake posts on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

Kawale, the body guard of SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, who has been spreading fake news about COVID-19.


SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with Bani Kawale [Source: Facebook]

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says there is a shift as the people locally are knowing Police is taking people in custody for misinformation, the culprits are passing information overseas.

Qiliho says they have reported to Facebook about one Jese Tuitubou, who lives in the United States.

He says Facebook officials are working on the issue now.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.