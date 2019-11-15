Police charge man, report another to Facebook

Fiji Police Force Commissioner Brigadier-General says they will be producing in court the man who was taken into custody over the weekend.

This was in relation to fake posts about COVID-19 on Facebook.

Bani Kawale was taken in for fake posts on social media.

Kawale, the body guard of SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, who has been spreading fake news about COVID-19.



SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with Bani Kawale [Source: Facebook]

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says there is a shift as the people locally are knowing Police is taking people in custody for misinformation, the culprits are passing information overseas.

Qiliho says they have reported to Facebook about one Jese Tuitubou, who lives in the United States.

He says Facebook officials are working on the issue now.