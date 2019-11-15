Home

Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 24, 2020 9:50 am
Plantation Island Resort [Source: Plantation Island Resort]

Plantation Island Resort and Lomani Island Resort will be suspending its operations from today until Sunday 31st May.

This was confirmed by the Raffes Hotels and Resort CEO, Bradley Robinson however Fiji Gateway Hotel will remain open and fully operational until further notice.

Robinson says all existing bookings during this period will need to be cancelled and will be allowed to re-book at any time in the next 12 months.

He says Plantation Island Resort’s Phase 2 redevelopment plans have also been postponed until further notice.

“This has undoubtedly been the most difficult event we could have ever imagined; to be faced with no choice but to suspend our island operations, and for an unknown period of time” “Whilst we are confident that the COVID-19 situation is a temporary one, it is incredibly challenging for all of our teams to be faced with the current level of uncertainty. What we do know for certain however, is that our island Resorts will continue to welcome and delight our guests once conditions improve.”

Robinson says they will be constantly reviewing the situation over the coming weeks and are looking forward to resuming operations as soon as possible.

