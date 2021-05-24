Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance

The Government’s unemployment cash assistance program has come to an end, as only a few dozen are left to be paid.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have paid out a total of $104.2m which has benefited 289,489 Fijians.

This accounts to the 84 percent of the total applications received which was 345,289.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says since their last update on Thursday, they have paid an additional $3.4m to 9,794 individuals.

“This includes payments to 7,938 individuals who had provided incorrect TIN or Tax Identification Numbers. The Ministry of Economy was able to obtain their correct TINs from FRCS and using their BRN went ahead to assist them.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says those who claimed using more than one sim in the previous rounds, funds have been recovered from them, hence they received a payment of less than $360.

This includes 2,412 individuals who double dipped in the previous rounds.

The Economy Minister says 16.8 percent of individuals who received the $360 assistance were from Nasinu which is about 48,688 people, 15.7 percent were from Nadi which was about 45,506 people.

“Lautoka was 14.5 percent-about 42,000 people, Suva 11.3 percent which is about 32,832 people. Nausori 11.3 percent- 32,805 people, Ba 8.4 percent which was 24,444 , Sigatoka 5.8 percent which is 16 ,749 people, Rakiraki 4.1 percent -11,743 people, Navua and Tavua 3.1 percent 8,985 people and others from all other parts of VitiLevu were about 16,749 people which constitutes to about 5.8 percent.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of people over the age of 51 have been using the USSD platform.

He adds it is great to see that more people have an update of digital platform.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard