Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister
October 5, 2021 12:12 pm
Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete [left] while receiving personal protective equipment and non-contact infrared thermometers from the Government of Korea and KOICA. [Source: Fijian Government]
Fijians should continue to get vaccinated as natural immunity is not sufficient to fight COVID-19.
This was highlighted by Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, while receiving personal protective equipment and non-contact infrared thermometers from the Government of Korea and KOICA.
Doctor Waqainabete says they are rolling out programs for COVID-response, vaccination for adults and children, and also their normal operations.
He also acknowledged partners and stakeholders that have made the nationwide drive possible.
In handing over the COVID-19 supplies, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-kyu Park is adamant that the donation will help strengthen Fiji’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
