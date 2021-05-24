Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister

Fijians should continue to get vaccinated as natural immunity is not sufficient to fight COVID-19.

This was highlighted by Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, while receiving personal protective equipment and non-contact infrared thermometers from the Government of Korea and KOICA.

Doctor Waqainabete says they are rolling out programs for COVID-response, vaccination for adults and children, and also their normal operations.

He also acknowledged partners and stakeholders that have made the nationwide drive possible.

In handing over the COVID-19 supplies, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-kyu Park is adamant that the donation will help strengthen Fiji’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

