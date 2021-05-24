MoH recruits in-house counsellor

The Ministry of Health has plans to assist front-line workers with counselling and psychological support to ensure they do not become fatigued.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqinabete says they have recruited an in-house counsellor to ensure services are easily available to frontline workers.

Thousands of front-line workers have been working almost non-stop guarding containment areas, treating patients, and conducting screening and testing for four months.

Dr Waqainabete says it has also partnered with Empower Pacific to provide services via a virtual platform.

“We try to encourage as much as possible the front liners to let us know how best we can support them. That also includes the platforms on which the Permanent Secretary, I, and the Chief Medical Advisor are on.”

He adds stringent safety protocols were drawn up so that none of the counsellors have direct contact with any frontline workers.

All front liners are being provided adequate food, protective gear, and psychological support to be able to carry out their work in high-risk environments.

