Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections

The Ministry of Health has recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 of which seven were recorded on Saturday, five on Sunday and 20 in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the Ministry recorded an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths between August 6th and September 19th, 2021.

All deaths were reported in the Western Division and none were vaccinated.

An analysis of the 14 deaths has highlighted that individuals were aged between 46 to 84-years.

This has raised the overall COVID-19 death toll to 694 with 692 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.