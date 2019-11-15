Kava bars take proactive measures

Several kava bars around Suva have either closed down or have taken many proactive measures in response to COVID-19.

FBC News yesterday visited popular kava bars around the capital and noted that businesses have chosen to adhere to gathering restrictions in place bearing in mind the severity of the pandemic.

It was a rare sight at the Kava Bar lounge in Sports City and Director Abbas Ali says the company has decided to limit the number of customers due to cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Before we use to have quite a number of people around, 150 to 100 a night but now we have scale it down. We have remove portion of the tent from the front area and trying to contain to 20 the number of gathering that we have.”

The Co-owner of Nature Kava Bar in Nabua, Shahil Feroz says they do not allow more than 20 customers into their shop.

“I told them we can’t accommodate big numbers above 20 so they know and they just walk out so we don’t allow them to seat, if they want to they can go and take the grog and go somewhere else because we just allow 20 people.”

For some customers, they understand if there is a crowd of twenty or more they will not risk their health.

Aunty Julies Kava Bar which is slowly gaining popularity within Suva City has since closed its doors last Thursday with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama making it clear that Bars and social gatherings of 20 or people is prohibited.