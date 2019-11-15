Home

FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 24, 2020 10:15 am
FRCS has implemented new preventative measures to ensure that it continues to provide critical services to our customers and stakeholders.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has taken a number of measures to ensure health and safety due to COVID-19.

To minimize contacts, all joint cards will be posted to customers through mail.

Customers can apply for joint card through our Taxpayer Online Portal and confirm a time and collection date suitable to them.

Acting Chief Executive Fane Vave says customers should also use the online services for lodgement of returns, registration of new taxpayer Identification numbers (TIN), application of joint cards and online payment of taxes.

Vave adds customers should refrain from sharing confidential information such as user ID, one-time log-in code, TIN and other personal information online.

