Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

FNPF will help in the obvious situation

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:30 pm
Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The government has indicated that it will work with the Fiji National Provident Fund to assist those in need of financial support if dire situations arise due to COVID-19.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are looking at two categories of assistance, those who will not have jobs and those laid off temporarily.

“One of cause are those people who are in the employed in the confined area and if those businesses they working they no longer can go to work, that’s one category of people, the other category of people are those in the tourism sector, it’s not just hotel but tour operators etc.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says relief from the FNPF will depend on the situation on the ground.

“If you are from the confined area, for example, the confinement period ends and is lifted then that’s a different scenario those people can go back to work but if they can’t go back to work, obviously they still have to stay away from work for a long period of time. How we deal with them is different to perhaps people those people who will be out of work or have one day a week work for a long period of time.”

Meanwhile, the FNPF in a press statement is requesting its members to refrain from crowding its offices as the FUND has not activated any special withdrawal assistance as yet.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.