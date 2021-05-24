Deaths continue to increase

Fiji has recorded six more COVID-19 deaths since yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Gong says five of the patients who died were not vaccinated while one received only the first jab of the vaccine.

Dr Fong says the first COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman from Vatuwaqa.

He says a Ministry response team attended to her at home and, assessing that she was severely ill, transferred her to the FEMAT field hospital.

Dr Fong says the woman reportedly had been having symptoms of COVID-19 at home for approximately three weeks.

He says her conditions worsened at the FEMAT field hospital and she died a few hours later.

The second COVID-19 death was another 80-year-old woman from Mead Road.

Dr Fong says she was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the CWM Hospital Emergency Department.

Her family reported that she had been unwell for at least three days at home and she was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was a 51-year-old woman from Gaji Road.

She was admitted at the CWM Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Her condition worsened in hospital and she died 11 days after admission. She was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death was a 44- year-old man from Laucala Beach Estate.

The man presented to the CWM Hospital emergency department in severe respiratory distress.

His family reported that he had COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, weakness and headache) for one week. His condition worsened in hospital and he died 4 days after admission.

Dr Fong says the man received his 1st dose of the vaccine in mid-June. He had not received the second dose of the vaccine and was not fully vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death was a 68-year old-woman from Delainivesi, Lami.

Her family brought her to the CWM Hospital Emergency Department after she was noted to be unresponsive.

The woman’s family reported that she had been feeling unwell at home two days before. She died on the same day. She was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death was a 52-year old-woman from Raiwai.

She was brought by her family to the CWM Hospital Emergency Department. Her family reported that she had been unwell with cough, shortness of breath, generalized weakness and vomiting, for at least three days. Her condition worsened in hospital and she died 1 day later. She was not vaccinated.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says there have now been 48 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 46 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong adds that Fiji has also recorded 19 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

