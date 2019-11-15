Home

167 ATS staff affected by lockdown

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:35 pm

167 staff of Air Terminal Services are in the Lautoka restricted zone, unable to attend work.

ATS Board Chair, Parvez Akbar says this represents 26% of their workforce.

“That’s being managed through the allocation of leave entitlements which exist for all workers. Some have enough annual leave, some have long service leave. There’s the option of leave without pay et cetera.”

However, with many airlines including Fiji Airways grounding much of their fleet, the work rate at ATS has been drastically reduced as well.

Akbar says the welfare of staff in the lockdown area is paramount to the company.

Click here for more on COVID-19

