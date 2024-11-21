Three to front court following drug raid

File Photo.

Three men will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today charged in relation to a drug raid conducted at Nadonumai in Lami.

They were arrested by a joint task force comprising of officers from Criminal Investigations Department, Police Mobile Force, Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Divisional operations earlier this week.

The first suspect, a 29-year old man has been charged with one count of found in possession of illicit drugs.

The second and third suspects aged 27 and 23 years have been charged each with one count of serious assault.