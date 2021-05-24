Home

Stolen property charge against student dropped

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 27, 2022 11:15 am

The Suva High Court has quashed and set aside the conviction and sentence of a university student.

The student was charged with receiving stolen property.

The 25-year-old first offender pleaded guilty to the charge on the first call.

The Court heard the student was drinking in the company of two others in January when they ran out of drinks.

His companions disappeared for a while and returned with alcohol which was stolen and the accused consumed it despite knowing this.

Justice Daniel Goundar says the Court must always make every effort to keep young first offenders out of prison.

Justice Goundar says the accused has already served two months in remand.

He adds the accused made a poor judgment to consume alcohol knowing it was stolen.

 

