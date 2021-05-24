Nawaikula found guilty

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Nikolau Nawaikula has been found guilty of both charges of giving false information to a Public Servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, Vanua Levu, and obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The Court is satisfied that the prosecution proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The SODELPA MP can cop between five to a 10-year sentence, depending on the mitigation and sentencing submission.

More details soon