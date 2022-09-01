Naidu’s application refused

Richard Naidu in court today.

The Civil High Court in Suva has refused an application by Suva lawyer Richard Naidu to call Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for cross-examination in his committal proceedings matter.

Naidu’s counsel Jon Apted had filed two further summons.

The committal proceedings are in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a case.

Naidu’s counsel Jon Apted had filed summons on 15th July seeking for order from the court to set aside the ex parte order dated 27th June granting leave to the applicant to apply for an order of committal against the respondent to be set down for hearing in open court.

He had applied to seek orders that Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum attend the hearing of setting aside summons for cross-examination on his affidavit.

Apted had also sought orders for all further proceedings in the action to stay until the determination of the matters set out in the application.

The High Court today refused the application for hearing, orders for cross-examination and for related orders.

The ruling on the setting aside application will be delivered tomorrow.

The court is also expected to give direction to the Fiji Law Society who wants to intervene in this matter.