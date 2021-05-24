Man jailed for hitting cousin with iron plate

A man has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment for hitting his cousin’s head with an iron roti plate several times.

The incident happened last December on an island in the Northern Division, which resulted in the victim becoming unconscious.

The Labasa High Court heard that on the day of the incident, the victim’s mother told her son to go and fetch a pot from his aunt’s house.

Article continues after advertisement

When the victim who was 13-years-old at that time arrived at his aunt’s place, his 20-year-old cousin was there and appeared to be drunk.

The Court heard the victim was unable to make out what his cousin was saying and that’s when he was hit on the head several times by the iron roti plate.

The victim became unconscious and was rushed to the Labasa hospital before being transferred to the CWM hospital in Suva.

A non-parole period of two years has been set.