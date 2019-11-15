Lawyer and Accountant charged in alleged money scam

A lawyer and an accountant appeared in the Rakiraki magistrate’s court today for allegedly defrauding their client of $120,740.

Lawyer Semi Titoko and accountant Aporosa Ratuveikau have both been charged with eight counts of conversion by a trustee in relation to their failure to properly account for monies received on behalf of a client.

Titoko has also been charged with perverting the course of justice arising from an attempt to prevent the client from continuing a complaint to the Legal Services Commission.

The Director of Public Prosecution has been ordered to file a formal application to have the matter transferred to the High Court.

Both have been released on bail.