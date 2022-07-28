Lautoka lawyer convicted of contempt of court

Aman Ravindra Singh. [File Photo]

Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh has been found guilty of contempt of court by the Civil High Court in Suva.

This is in relation to a committal proceeding filed against him by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The committal proceedings was filed after Singh failed to comply with the orders of the High Court as he was ordered to pay the Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum more than $149,000 in damages for defamation in 2020.

In 2020, the court found that Singh posted an unsubstantiated article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page. Singh made unsubstantiated allegations on social media about them and the May 2000 coup.

In his ruling today the High Court Judge stated Singh was ordered to render in writing a public retraction and apology in a prominent print to Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum.

This was to be published on his Facebook page as well however this has not been done to date.

The Judge also noted that despite the committal proceedings, Singh continued to post about the Prime Minister and the Attorney General on a Facebook post.

These posts are dated between October 2020 and September 2021.

In his ruling today, the High Court Judge said that he is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Singh is in contempt of the court’s order sealed on 28th July 2020.

The Judge convicted Singh of contempt of court.

The matter will be called for a sentencing hearing on Monday.