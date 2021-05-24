Home

Court

Judge instructs man to find a lawyer

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
May 2, 2022 4:46 pm

A man who allegedly raped a teenage girl in his village has been ordered to find a counsel to represent him in court.

The 35-year-old appeared before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo.

He is charged with six counts of rape.

The alleged incident took place in Tailevu between 2020 and 2021.

The man informed the court that he was unable to find a lawyer because he was working.

Justice Temo instructed the man to forget about his job and look for a lawyer because the allegations levied against him were serious.

The man’s bail has been extended and he will reappear at the Suva High Court on May 13th.

