Hearing date set in civil action filed by FLP and Unity

A hearing date has been set in relation to the civil action filed by the Fiji Labour Party and Unity Party against the Constitutional Offices Commission and the Attorney-General.

The two parties had filed an application seeking the Court to direct the Constitutional Offices Commission to appoint a tribunal to investigate complaints of misbehavior against the Supervisor of Elections.

This is in respect of a complaint lodged against Mohammed Saneem in August 2021.

The complaint was lodged after the Court of Disputed Returns ruled in favor of Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula and against the Supervisor of Elections.

The matter was called before Chief Justice Kamal Kumar today.

The two parties are being represented by lawyer Sevuloni Valenitabua who has been ordered to file and serve his submissions by May 17th.

Constitutional Offices Commission and the Attorney-General’s counsel Gul Fatima has been ordered to file and serve response by June 14.

The matter has been adjourned to July 6th.