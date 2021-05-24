Home

DPP seeks protection of information

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 25, 2022 12:53 pm
[File Photo]

State prosecutors have filed an affidavit to embargo the media from reporting information submitted in efforts to seize the Russian superyacht, the Amadea.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the affidavit contains information that the United States of America deems confidential, and should not be made public – either by reporters or individuals who may be present in court.

The DPP is requesting that the affidavit only be discussed in closed court proceedings.

Suva lawyer Faizal Haniff appeared on behalf of Millemarin Investment Limited, the company which is registered as the owner of the vessel.

Haniff also filed an affidavit outlining the ownership trail of the $700 million superyacht.

The Amadea is being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

The hearing resumes at 2pm before High Court judge Justice Deepthi Amarantunga.

 

