Company ordered to pay over $180,000 compensation

Nasese Bus Company Limited has been ordered to pay $180, 800 in damages to Ratu Semesi Baro by the Suva High Court.

Ratu Semesi had sustained serious injuries following an accident in Valelevu, Nasinu on August 25th in 2012.

The Court heard the Nasese bus driver was driving at high speed and failed to slow down at the Valelevu roundabout.

As a result, the bus collided with the vehicle driven by Ratu Semesi which toppled and landed in the garden of a house nearby.

According to the medical reports, Ratu Semisi suffered serious injuries and needs to undergo neurosurgery which is not available in Fiji.

High Court judge Justice Lyone Seneviratne ruled that there is no formula for awarding damages for pain and suffering.

Justice Seneviratne says Ratu Semisi is still suffering due to the negligent behaviour of the bus driver ten years ago.

After taking all these factors into consideration, he ordered the bus company and the driver to pay over $180,000 in damages.

An additional $3, 000 also needs to be paid by the bus company to Ratu Semesi as costs of the action.