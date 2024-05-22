Businessmen appear in court for separate meth cases

Three businessmen appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court today in relation to three separate cases of alleged possession of illicit drugs in Labasa.

The three were arrested following a raid by police on a home in Namara, Labasa, and checkpoints around town.

Labasa businessman, Mohammed Aiyaz appeared before the Labasa magistrate charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and another count of breach of bail conditions in a separate matter.

It is alleged that several clear plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine and a few smoking apparatuses were seized from his home in Namara, Labasa. The alleged items were found in a bedroom, which he claims belongs to his father.

He was represented by lawyer John Prasad, who filed a bail for his client since he has a business and properties to look after and also needs daily medical attention.

However, this was opposed by the state since he has already breached a bail condition in a separate matter, and the possibility of him reoffending since he is a known businessman.

The Labasa Magistrate then ordered for him to be remanded at the Vaturekuka remand center and for the matter to be called again on June 4.

The two other cases involve two other businessman, Mohammed Sameer, and Purohit Maharaj, who are both charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were granted cash bail of $500 each with sureties by the Labasa Magistrate Court.

Both matters will be called again on June 18.