A Man fronts court for allegedly raping niece

Suva Court [File Photo]

A 56-year-old man will be produced in the Suva High Court today for allegedly raping his niece in Nasinu.

The alleged incident happened between April and May.

It is alleged the accused threatened to inform the victim’s aunt about an incident where she was seen talking to a boy, unless she gave him something he wanted.

The accused then allegedly led the victim to their backyard garden where he committed the offence.

The victim relayed the incident to a friend, who then informed their teacher.

A report was lodged and the matter was investigated by Nakasi Police.

The accused was first produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court on Friday where he was further remanded.

He will appear in the High Court of Suva this morning.