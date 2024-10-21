Council focuses on general hygiene

[Source: UNICEF]

The Tailevu Provincial Council has identified general hygiene as an issue while conducting village profiling across the province’s 146 villages.

Chair Rusiate Tudravu is concerned about the current hygiene levels in many of these villages.

With a population of over 70,000 spread across 22 districts, the council is prioritizing initiatives aimed at making villages more presentable while also improving their living conditions.

“We would like to improve the level of hygiene and healthy hygiene in the village. That is something that is very surprising for me to see the data. Some of the villages are very lucky in terms of things that are needed within the household. So this is something that we are focusing on.”

Tudravu stresses they are also prioritizing the improvement of homes, including evacuation shelters.

The Council will also work on village beautification, and Tudravu adds that over $200,000 has been allocated by the government for water and sanitation improvements.

The council is committed to enhancing hygiene standards in the villages, with a focus on creating healthier and cleaner environments for residents.