Consumer Watchdog releases names of scammers

Consumers have been urged to be cautious when dealing with certain individuals or traders operating via social media platforms.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the alert comes in light of numerous complaints and social media tip-offs whereby, in a classic case of smoke and mirrors, customers paid these individuals for their services, only to be met with deceit and disappointment.

The Council has received several complaints against traders operating online who subsequently vanishes after receiving deposits.

Shandil says they are now raising alerts by naming scammers publicly so that people are aware of whom to look out for.

She is urging consumers to take heed of all advisories given by the Council in order to stay abreast of dodgy scammers in the marketplace.