Constitution Amendment Bill aims for transparency, says Naivalurua

[Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua]

The government seeks to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill to ensure that constitutional amendments are carried out in an open and transparent manner.

While contributing to the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the 2013 Constitution has been criticized for narrowing the people’s ability to contribute and engage in informed debate.

Naivalurua says the bill seeks to strengthen the process, remove it from the blind alley of legal ambiguity, align it with recognized historical precedent, return equity and make the Constitution fit for purpose.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we assess the bill using legal, historical and equity principles, there is a strong case for voting in the affirmative for this second reading.”

Naivalurua says the need for this change is evident.

He adds that the change does not malign or diminish the past and it doesn’t void the critical document, but it accepts and embraces that we, the people, deserve a Constitution that is made for our future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.