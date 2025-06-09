Committee approves $300,000 in funding to boost export

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The National Export Strategy Committee has approved $300,000 in funding for two export-focused projects following its first meeting for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The committee convened recently to review the 2024/2025 monitoring and evaluation performance of the National Export Strategy Committee and deliberate on three shortlisted grant applications.

Members, bringing extensive expertise from across the export sector, assessed each proposal to ensure alignment with the objectives of the National Export Strategy Program.

The NES Program is designed to support high-impact, export-driven initiatives that promote sustainable economic growth, enhance competitiveness, encourage value addition and drive diversification within Fiji’s economy.

Following discussions, two projects were approved with a combined funding allocation of $300,000.

The committee said the grant program remains open to eligible businesses. Aspiring exporters with at least two years of experience in the domestic market, as well as existing exporters seeking to expand, are encouraged to apply for funding support.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Fiji’s export performance and create new opportunities for local businesses to access regional and international markets.

