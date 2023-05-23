Sea flooding expected for certain coastal communities

A Coastal inundation alert is now in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups.

The Fiji Meteorological Services stated that this is due to a high-pressure system and a low-pressure system to the far southwest of the group that continues to generate and direct moderate southerly swells over Fiji Waters.

The alert remains for the coastal areas of Southwestern Viti Levu (Natadola to Coral Coast), the southern coastal areas of Vatulele and Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

Article continues after advertisement

These places are at risk of sea flooding, especially during high tides.

The weather office advises that sea conditions may be risky for marine-related and recreational activities.