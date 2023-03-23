Estonia and Fiji find common goal

Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Fiji Kersti Eesma (left), EU Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam.

Estonia and Fiji have held discussions on climate change.

Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Fiji Kersti Eesma made a courtesy visit to the Assistant Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna.

The Ambassador has assured the Estonian government’s support and readiness to work closely with the Fiji Government.

Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Fiji, Kersti Eesma.

She also conveyed her congratulations of the Prime Minister of Estonia, the Government and the Estonian people to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“We are both very small countries, so we concentrated a lot on our cooperation in the UN. But also we touched upon how important the climate change is for both of our countries.”

She also highlighted that Estonia is also a small country as Fiji and both the countries can learn from each other and help in terms of climate change and digitalization.